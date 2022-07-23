Brooke Henderson takes 2-shot lead heading into final round at Evian Championship
Canada's Brooke Henderson shot a third round of 68 to put herself in 1st place
Brooke Henderson saw her lead at the Evian Championship reduced to two shots after the third round on Saturday as the Canadian seeks her second major title.
Henderson missed a 3-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 18th and had to settle for a 3-under 68 that left her on 17-under par, two off the 54-hole record for the tournament in Évian-les-Bains, France.
Her only major championship victory came in 2016 at the Women's PGA Championship.
WATCH | Henderson takes the lead in France:
Chasing Henderson are a former No. 1 and a player breaking new personal ground at a major.
So Yeon Ryu, a two-time major winner from South Korea, shot 65 after three birdies on her last four holes and was alone in second place.
Nelly Korda started the third round in second place, three strokes behind Henderson, but could only shoot even-par 71 — the worst score of the current top 20 on a warm and still day at Evian Resort Golf Club.
Korda was on 11 under overall, six shots off the lead.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?