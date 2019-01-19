Brooke Henderson sits 1 stroke back at LPGA opener after 3rd round
Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was poised to make it a three-way tie at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions until she made bogey on the par-3 closing hole for a 69.
Lydia Ko, Eun-Hee Ji share lead at 13-under
Lydia Ko shot 30 on the front nine to catch the leaders and stayed bogey-free Saturday for a 5-under 66 to share the lead with Eun-Hee Ji going into the final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Ji also shot 66 at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons. They were at 13-under 200.
Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was poised to make it a three-way tie at the top until she made bogey on the par-3 closing hole for a 69, leaving her one shot behind. Nelly Korda had an eagle and four birdies for a 65. She sits two shots off the pace.
WATCH | Henderson sits 1 back ahead of final round
The LPGA Tour season opener is limited to winners each of the last two seasons for a $1.2 million US purse.
