Hannah Green rallies past Yealimi Noh to claim Portland Classic

Australia's Hannah Green overcame a three-shot deficit with a final round 5-under 67 Sunday to win the Portland Classic and deny teenager Yealimi Noh's bid to become the third Monday qualifier to win on the LPGA Tour.

The last Monday qualifier to win on the LPGA Tour was Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., back in 2015 at the same Portland Classic tournament.

Green erased a three-shot deficit with two birdies over the final four holes at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. She finished at 21 under and won for the second time this season. She claimed the KPGM Women's PGA Championship in June.

The 18-year-old Noh, who turned down an offer to play for UCLA and instead went pro in February, led by three strokes entering the final round and held the same margin after 14 holes. But, she struggled down the stretch and settled for a final-round 71 and 20 under.

Hannah Green fired a 5-under 67 final round to capture the Portland Classic over Yealimi Noh by a single stroke. 1:13

The 22-year-old Green closed within two strokes with a birdie at the 15th and was within one after Noh made bogey at No. 16. Green forged a tie at 21 under with a birdie at the 17th. She made par on the 72nd hole and Noh dropped out of a tie for the lead with a bogey.

Brittany Altomare carded a 69 and finished third at 17 under. Henderson (71) and Nasa Hataoka (66) tied for fourth at 15 under.