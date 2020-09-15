Hadwin, Conners, Hughes playing as Canadian threesome at U.S. Open
Trio will play practice round with 4th Canadian Taylor Pendrith on Tuesday
An all-Canadian threesome will play the first two rounds of the U.S. Open together.
Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., and Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., will tee off at the major at 8:49 a.m. ET on Thursday.
Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., the only other Canadian in the field, starts at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday with American Richy Werenski and Italy's Renato Paratore.
The four Canadians were scheduled to play a practice round together on Tuesday at Winged Foot Golf Club.
WATCH | 67-foot birdie putt helps Hughes qualify for U.S. Open:
Hughes (56th in the world golf rankings), Hadwin (64th) and Conners (69th) are the top Canadians in the rankings.
Pendrith is fifth among Canadians at 157th. He qualified for the U.S. Open by virtue of his top-five ranking on the Korn Ferry Tour, the feeder circuit for the PGA Tour.
Mike Weir's 2003 Masters win is the only victory at a major for a Canadian male golfer.
WATCH | Mike Weir wins The Masters:
