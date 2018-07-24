Canadian golfer Graham DeLaet to have 2nd back surgery
Saskatchewan native says he has exhausted all options following stem-cell treatment
Canadian pro golfer Graham DeLaet says he'll miss another six to 12 months following back surgery.
DeLaet said on Twitter that he will undergo microdiscectomy surgery, the same procedure he had on a different disc in 2011.
"I've exhausted every other option and I know from past experience that this will give me the chance to compete at my best again," DeLaet said in a statement.
The 36-year-old native of Weyburn, Sask., underwent stem-cell treatment on his back in January. He hasn't played in a PGA Tour event since last October.
"Recent imaging has shown that my stem-cell injection treatment from last year has not helped regenerate my L4-L5 disc and in fact has gotten worse since the procedure," he said.
DeLaet represented Canada at the 2016 Rio Olympics and earned a spot at the 2013 Presidents Cup.
