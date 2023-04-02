Canada's Corey Conners wins Texas Open for 2nd time in 5 years
Listowel, Ont., native closes with 4-under 68 for 1-stroke victory over Sam Stevens
Canada's Corey Conners won the Valero Texas Open for the second time in five years Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over rookie Sam Stevens.
Also the 2019 winner, the Listowel, Ont., native had a 15-under 273 total on TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course. The Canadian now heads to the Masters, where he tied sixth last year for his second straight top-10 finish at Augusta National.
A shot behind Patrick Rodgers starting play, Conners had a three-shot lead after he birdied No. 15. Stevens eagled the 17th, but missed a 9-foot birdie putt at 18 that would have tied it. Connors ended it with a 3-foot par putt on 18.
WATCH | Conners claims 1-stroke victory at Texas Open:
Stevens shot a 66. Sam Ryder (66) and Matt Kuchar (68) followed at 13 under.
Rodgers saw a chance for his first tour victory and first Masters spot slip away. He shot a 73 to finish fifth at 11 under.
Conners led after the first round with a 64 when the weather-delayed opening 18 finished Friday. But his second-round 72 dropped him three behind Rodgers after 36 holes, which Conners cut to a stroke with his third-round 69.
Stevens was third last week at the PGA Tour's stop in the Dominican Republic.
