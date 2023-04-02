Content
Canada's Corey Conners wins Texas Open for 2nd time in 5 years

Canada's Corey Conners won the Valero Texas Open for the second time in five years Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over rookie Sam Stevens.

The Associated Press ·
A male golfer smiles while holding a trophy with both hands.
Canada's Corey Conners poses with the trophy after winning the Valero Texas Open on Sunday at TPC San Antonio. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Also the 2019 winner, the Listowel, Ont., native had a 15-under 273 total on TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course. The Canadian now heads to the Masters, where he tied sixth last year for his second straight top-10 finish at Augusta National.

A shot behind Patrick Rodgers starting play, Conners had a three-shot lead after he birdied No. 15. Stevens eagled the 17th, but missed a 9-foot birdie putt at 18 that would have tied it. Connors ended it with a 3-foot par putt on 18.

WATCH | Conners claims 1-stroke victory at Texas Open:

Canada's Corey Conners wins Texas Open for 2nd time

1 hour ago
Duration 2:00
Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., beats American Sam Stevens by one stroke to claim the Valero Texas Open for his second career PGA Tour victory. The Canadian also won the same event in 2019.

Stevens shot a 66. Sam Ryder (66) and Matt Kuchar (68) followed at 13 under.

Rodgers saw a chance for his first tour victory and first Masters spot slip away. He shot a 73 to finish fifth at 11 under.

Conner's best finish since hoisting the 2019 Texas Open trophy was a third-place effort at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last year.

Conners led after the first round with a 64 when the weather-delayed opening 18 finished Friday. But his second-round 72 dropped him three behind Rodgers after 36 holes, which Conners cut to a stroke with his third-round 69.

Stevens was third last week at the PGA Tour's stop in the Dominican Republic.

