Sunday best: Tiger Woods thanks golfers for red shirt tribute
'To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time'
Tiger Woods offered a heartfelt thanks to his fellow golfers for their tribute on Sunday, where many donned the 15-time major champion's signature Sunday red and black for the final round.
An 82-time PGA Tour winner, Woods famously wears a red shirt and black trousers on Sundays.
"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts," Woods said in a Twitter post shortly after the conclusion of the World Golf Championships event in Florida.
WATCH | Golfers pay tribute to Tiger Woods by wearing red shirts:
"To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."
With his win on Sunday, rising star Collin Morikawa joined Woods as the only two golfers to win a major championship and a World Golf Championship event before turning 25 years old.
Morikawa, 24, took time after his victory to thank Woods directly.
"Tiger means everything to me," Morikawa said.
"He had the crash and thankfully he's alright and hopefully he has a quick and great recovery, but I don't think we say thank you enough.
"So, I want to say thank you to Tiger. Sometimes you lose people too early. Kobe, I lost my grandpa about a month ago, and you don't get to say thank you enough.
"So thank you, guys."
