Finau distances himself from Canada's Pendrith to win Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tony Finau ran away with the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to become the first PGA Tour player in three years to win consecutive regular-season events.

Finau closed with a 5-under 67 for a five-shot victory and a tournament-record 26-under 262 total. Taylor Pendrith (72), Patrick Cantlay (66) and rookie of the year front-runner Cameron Young (68) tied for second.

Finau coasted to his fourth career victory, a third title in 11-plus months. He was the 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, where he rallied from five strokes back to win by three. Brendon Todd was the last to win two straight in the regular season, doing it in 2019.

Finau, the Salt Lake City native with Tongan-Samoan heritage, began his stretch of success last August at The Northern Trust, where he had his first victory in five years and 142 PGA Tour starts.

Finau stopped another drought in Detroit, winning for the first time in six attempts when he had or shared the 54-hole lead in a PGA Tour event. With his sixth birdie at No. 17 and a closing par, he broke Nate Lashley's tournament record of 25 under set in 2019 during the inaugural PGA Tour event.

The PGA Tour will close the regular season at the Wyndham Championship, with the North Carolina event opening Thursday. Players on the bubble will have one last shot to finish in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings to earn a spot in the playoffs and a full card next season.

WATCH l Finau clinches Rocket Mortgage Classic for back-to-back PGA Tour titles:

Finau and Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., started Sunday tied and their potential duel in Detroit turned out to be a dud.

Pendrith had his first lacklustre round of the tournament after he shared the first-round lead with Finau, led him by one shot after the second and matched his 21-under total through three rounds.

Tony Finau of the United States (L) shakes hands with Taylor Pendrith of Canada shake hands after Finau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday. Pendrith finished tied for second after the two entered the day tied for the lead. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie from Canada hit an errant tee shot on the second hole to the right in the rough behind tree branches — after being distracted by a fan running across the fairway — and later pulled a 9-foot to lose the lead for good.

Cantlay, No. 4 in the world ranking, had his third straight round in the mid-60s after opening with a 70. Young bounced back from a first-round 71 to finish second for the fifth time.

His longest made putt of the day.<a href="https://twitter.com/TaylorPendrith?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TaylorPendrith</a> with a big birdie to stay within striking distance of the lead <a href="https://twitter.com/RocketClassic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RocketClassic</a>. <a href="https://t.co/FWmxupp4qu">pic.twitter.com/FWmxupp4qu</a> —@PGATOUR

Pendrith struggled in the final round just as he did the only other time he had a 54-hole lead. He led the Bermuda Championship last October by three shots before a 76 dropped him into fifth place, which was his best finish before his showing in the Motor City. Pendrith played in his third tournament after missing nearly four months with a broken rib.

Finau began to pull away from Pendrith with an 11-foot birdie putt at No. 4 and a tap-in for birdie at No. 7.

He made a 21-foot putt for birdie at No. 10 for his third birdie. After his first bogey in the tournament at No. 11, Finau made a 31-foot putt with a break from right to left at No. 12 and Pendrith missed an 11-foot putt on the same hole to fall four shots back.

Cantlay surged within three shots of the lead with a 5-foot eagle putt at the par-5 14th. On the same hole, Finau made his fifth birdie of the final round to lead by four shots.

Japan's Furue wins 1st LPGA tour title

Ayaka Furue of Japan ran off six straight birdies in the middle of her round and rallied from a four-shot deficit with a 10-under 62 to win the Women's Scottish Open on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title.

A seven-time winner on the Japan LPGA — once as an amateur — Furue became the second rookie to win on the LPGA Tour this year, and she did it in style at Dundonald Links.

Ayaka Furue is an LPGA Tour winner! 🏆 <br><br>The rookie from Japan fired a final round 62 to win the 2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 <a href="https://t.co/EgDAfGO6g2">pic.twitter.com/EgDAfGO6g2</a> —@LPGA

Starting the final round four shots behind Celine Boutier of France, the 22-year-old finished the front nine with four straight birdies and added two more to start the back nine. She never let up, playing bogey-free to win by three.

Boutier was still in good shape until making three bogeys on the back nine for a 69.

Furue finished at 21-under 267 and won $300,000 US, along with valuable momentum going into the final major of the year next week in the Women's British Open at Muirfield.

She began to show her full potential late last year on the Japan LPGA when Furue won three tournaments in a four-week stretch and tied for third in the other. Furue finished second on the money list behind Olympic silver-medallist Moni Inami, earned an LPGA card through the qualifying tournament and came into the Women's Scottish Open at No. 30 in the world.

Sherbrooke, Que. native Maude-Aimee Leblanc (72) tied for eighth after entering the day one stroke back of the lead.

Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea (66) and Cheyenne Knight of the United States (67) tied for third, four shots behind.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand, the 36-hole leader, faded to a 71-71 weekend and tied for fifth.