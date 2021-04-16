6 birdies propel Canadian Corey Conners into lead at RBC Heritage after 2nd round
Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont. will make cut at 4 under through 2 rounds
Canada's Corey Conners notched six birdies on his back nine to take the lead after his second round of the RBC Heritage on Friday.
Conners, from Listowel, Ont, shot a 7-under 64 to reach 11 under overall at the halfway mark of the PGA Tour event.
At the end of the morning wave, Conners held a two-shot lead on Australia's Cameron Smith and American Collin Morikawa.
"A lot of positives. Feel really good about my game," Conners said. "Hit a lot of really nice iron shots the past few days and felt really good with the putter as well.
"Giving myself lots of chances and was really nice to see some go in. Hopefully can keep that going into the weekend."
Conners is coming off a tie for eighth at the Masters, his second top-10 finish in a row at the major. He also has two other top-10 showings in his past five events, including a third-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month.
Conners is the top Canadian in the world rankings at No. 42.
"I've been playing really well and just trust my game and play with the confidence that I have and (then) good things are going to happen," he said.
"So hopefully keep that up for a few more days, but definitely feel like I'm in control."
Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., also will make the cut. He is 4 under through two rounds.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?