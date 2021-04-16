6 birdies propel Canadian Corey Conners into lead at RBC Heritage after 2nd round

Canada's Corey Conners notched six birdies on his back nine to take the lead after his second round of the RBC Heritage on Friday.

Conners, from Listowel, Ont, shot a 7-under 64 to reach 11 under overall at the halfway mark of the PGA Tour event.

At the end of the morning wave, Conners held a two-shot lead on Australia's Cameron Smith and American Collin Morikawa.

"A lot of positives. Feel really good about my game," Conners said. "Hit a lot of really nice iron shots the past few days and felt really good with the putter as well.

"Giving myself lots of chances and was really nice to see some go in. Hopefully can keep that going into the weekend."

Conners is coming off a tie for eighth at the Masters, his second top-10 finish in a row at the major. He also has two other top-10 showings in his past five events, including a third-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month.

Conners is the top Canadian in the world rankings at No. 42.

"I've been playing really well and just trust my game and play with the confidence that I have and (then) good things are going to happen," he said.

"So hopefully keep that up for a few more days, but definitely feel like I'm in control."

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., also will make the cut. He is 4 under through two rounds.