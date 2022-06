RBC cuts ties with Dustin Johnson after 2-time major champion flees to Saudi league

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) terminated its sponsorship agreement with Dustin Johnson after the two-time major champion was announced as part of the initial field for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

RBC also cut ties with Britain's Graeme McDowell, another former major champion who was named in the field.

Johnson and McDowell are among a number of players from the PGA Tour taking part in the new breakaway circuit's inaugural event in London next week, which also features former world No. 1 Lee Westwood and Australian Matt Jones.

RBC is also the title sponsor of the Canadian Open, which will run at the same time as the tournament in London.

Jones said it would not be good for golf if the PGA Tour banned players who have signed up

The PGA Tour on Wednesday reiterated that players participating in the series would be "subject to disciplinary action" without specifying what the punishment would entail.

"I don't think banning players from playing on the PGA Tour as independent contractors is very good for golf," Jones told reporters ahead of the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament, which gets underway later on Thursday.

"It's not a good look for anyone. I understand the Tour wants to protect their players and the product they have out here, but I don't think that's a good way to go about it."

Asked if a ban was imminent, Jones, who has won twice on the PGA Tour, said he was not sure what the reaction would be.

"The Tour is always a bit quiet in how they handle their things. They keep everything in house, as they do with suspensions and drug tests and everything," added the 42-year-old.

"So I'm sure [the decision] will come out, maybe once the first ball is hit by the players over there."