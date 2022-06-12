Rory McIlroy holds off Thomas, Finau to defend Canadian Open title

Rory McIlroy has won back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens.

The Northern Irishman held on for a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States.

McIlroy won the 2019 Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Corey Conners, of Listowel, Ont., finished as the top Canadian in sixth at 12-under overall.

The national men's golf championship was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

