Rory McIlroy holds off Thomas, Finau to defend Canadian Open title

Rory McIlroy has won back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens.

Corey Conners finishes as top Canadian in 6th at 12-under overall

The Canadian Press ·
Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the second hole during the fourth round of the Canadian Open in Toronto on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

The Northern Irishman held on for a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States.

McIlroy won the 2019 Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Corey Conners, of Listowel, Ont., finished as the top Canadian in sixth at 12-under overall. 

The national men's golf championship was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More to come.

With files from CBC Sports

