Canada's Stephen Ames kicks PGA Tour Champions season with 3rd place in Hawaii
Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain starts 2022 campaign with 3rd title at Hualalai
Canadian Stephen Ames kicked off a new PGA Tour Champions season with a third-place finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Hawaii on Saturday.
The Vancouver native had a score of 16-under to tie for third with Vijay Singh of Fiki.
Miguel Angel Jimenez, the cigar-smoking, free-spirited Spaniard, birdied the par-4 18th hole in regulation for a 6-under 66 and then beat Steven Alker on the second playoff hole to win the season-opening event at Hualalai for the third time.
"It's a nice way to start a season. It's nice to be here, winning again in Hualalai," Jimenez said. "The golf course, I like it very much. The golf course is set up in beautiful condition this year. They make it very good here at Hualalai."
WATCH l Stephen Ames finishes tied for 3rd at PGA Tour Champions event in Hawaii:
Jimenez won two years ago in a playoff, along with winning outright in 2015. The season opener is for winners from the last two years and senior major champions from the last five years, along with a few sponsor exemptions.
Alker had no PGA Tour Champions status late last year under getting it through a qualifier and then finishing in the top 10 each week to keep playing, eventually winning. He also closed with a 66 to join Jimenez at 17-under 199.
They finished one shot ahead of Singh and Ames, who each birdied the final hole for a 68.
Alker had a chance to win with a birdie at the 18th on the first extra hole, narrowly missing the cut. Playing the 18th again in the playoff, his approach came off the green and into a bunker, and he failed to save par.
"It was fun to get in position and have a chance," Alker said.
David Duval made his debut on the 50-and-older circuit and closed with a 72 to tie for 34th.
Jimenez joined Bernhard Langer as the only three-time winner of the tournament. It was his 11th career victory on the PGA Tour Champions, four of them in playoffs.
