Fitzpatrick narrowly wins U.S. Open title behind clutch performance
Canada's Adam Hadwin finishes tied for 7th
Matt Fitzpatrick of England is a champion again at The Country Club, this time with the grandest of trophies.
In a three-way battle at Brookline that came down to the wire, Fitzpatrick seized control with a great break and an even better shot on the 15th hole for a two-shot swing. He was even more clutch from a fairway bunker on the 18th that set up par for a 2-under 68.
Victory was not secure until Will Zalatoris, who showed amazing fight back from every mistake, dropped to his knees when his 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th just slid by the left side of the cup. Zalatoris was a runner-up in the second straight major.
WATCH | Fitzpatrick takes U.S. Open win:
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler never recovered from back-to-back bogeys to start the back nine. He had a 25-foot birdie chance on the 18th that just missed and left him one behind.
Canada's Adam Hadwin finished tied for seventh at 1-under 279 for the tournament.
Fitzpatrick is the second man to win a U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open on the same course, joining Jack Nicklaus who turned the trick at Pebble Beach. Juli Inkster won the U.S. Women's Amateur and U.S. Women's Open at Prairie Dunes.
Along with the $3.15 million US in prize money, Fitzpatrick had that gold Jack Nicklaus medal draped around his neck.
Fitzpatrick said he won the member-member at The Bear's Club in Florida at the start of the year, the course Nicklaus built.
"He gave me a bit of abuse at the start of the year. He said, `Finally. Congratulations for winning in the States,"' Fitzpatrick said.
And then slightly lifting the trophy, Fitzpatrick sent a fun message to Nicklaus: "Jack, I won a second time."
With files from CBC Sports
