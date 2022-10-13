Phil Mickelson says defection to LIV puts him on 'winning side' of fight for golf's future
Six-time major winner says breakaway tour 'trending upwards,' PGA 'downwards'
Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson said he loves his decision of joining the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf Series, which he believes is "trending upwards" while the PGA Tour will be "trending downwards."
Mickelson said that during his heyday, the best players in the world competed on the PGA Tour but that will never be the case again.
"I think going forward you have to pick a side. You have to pick what side do you think is going to be successful," Mickelson told reporters at the LIV Golf Invitational Series in Jeddah on Thursday.
"I firmly believe that I'm on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."
In a lawsuit filed in August, LIV Golf, Mickelson and 10 other players accused the PGA Tour of antitrust violations.
"Until both sides sit down and have a conversation and work something out, both sides are going to continue to change and evolve," Mickelson added.
"And I see LIV Golf trending upwards, I see the PGA TOUR trending downwards and I love the side that I'm on... I love the way they involve us and listen to us in decisions.
"It's so inclusive, it's so fluid that things LIV Golf is leading."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?