Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc working smarter, not harder, in return to LPGA Tour
Quebec native enjoying career bests since comeback from 11-month retirement
Working smarter, not harder, especially on the green, has made all the difference for Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc.
The product of Sherbrooke, Que., retired from professional golf in October 2019 but returned in September 2020, reinvigorated after a year away from the grind of playing in a different city every week. Leblanc had a remarkably strong 2021, finishing in the top 10 of what was then called the Symetra Tour, the LPGA's feeder circuit, to qualify for the top tour in women's professional golf.
Leblanc has picked up where she left off this season, with two top-10 finishes in her first full year on the LPGA Tour. She was the only Canadian to make the cut at the DIO Implant LA Open last week, ultimately tying for 43rd.
"I think it's the same reason why last year was also successful: my putting. My putting has made the biggest difference," said Leblanc. "Since I started working with a new coach [Sal Spallone] a couple years ago, we worked on my putting a lot.
"It's been extremely consistent since then."
WATCH | Leblanc finishes career-best 4th in March tournament:
The six-foot-one Leblanc has always been a big hitter, with an average driving distance of 273.03 yards this season, 14th on the LPGA Tour. But with her putting dialed-in Leblanc's closed the gap and is now ranked 37th in the Race to the CME Globe heading into this week's Palos Verdes Championship in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
"I am a longer hitter, so yeah, sure, I'm going to miss a lot of fairways if I'm a little bit off that day, but that's not what's gonna make me miss a cut or not being able to finish top 10," said Leblanc, who tied for eighth at the Gainbridge LPGA on Jan. 27 and tied for fourth at the JTBC Classic on March 24. "It's really going to come down to the greens for me."
Newfound perspective
On top of cleaning up her putting, Leblanc said that the 11 months away from professional golf gave her perspective. During that time she found the value in taking it easy on herself and limiting her time at the course.
"I had to find a way to somehow enjoy the game again and just not put as much pressure on myself, take it too seriously," said Leblanc. "To be honest with you, my practice time was probably cut in half.
Leblanc will be joined by Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., and Megan Osland of Kelowna, B.C., at the inaugural Palos Verdes Championship when it tees off on Thursday.
Osland qualified for the tournament on Monday after just missing out on making the LA Open the previous week. She said that her recent success was because she has developed a strong personal routine.
"Especially under pressure, like situations like today where I can just fall back on that routine and really trust it," said Osland after qualifying. "I've done a lot of work on my putting as well and that really showed today too."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?