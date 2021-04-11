Matsuyama eyes Japanese golf history at Masters with 4-shot lead entering final round

The final round of the Masters has started with all the familiar pin positions for Sunday at Augusta National.

Hideki Matsuyama takes a four-shot lead into the final round. He is trying to become the first Japanese player to win a major and the second major champion from an Asian country. (The first was Y.E. Yang of South Korea in the 2009 PGA Championship at Hazeltine.)

It's never easy at Augusta National. In November, Dustin Johnson had a four-shot lead that was trimmed to one shot after only five holes. He recovered with a birdie and went on to win by five. Rory McIlroy lost a four-shot lead after 10 holes in 2011 when he shot 80 in the final round.

The most famous was Greg Norman losing a six-shot lead in 1996.

Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose, Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris were all four shots behind Matsuyama. Rose is the only major champion in that group. Zalatoris is trying to become the first player in 42 years to win a green jacket in his first attempt.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is five shots back in sixth following a third round highlighted by a hole-in-one on the par-3 6th hole.

The 29-year-old will attempt to become the second Canadian to clinch a Masters Green Jacket, after Mike Weir in 2003.

Despite his lofty position, Conners was not worried about tossing and turning all night

"I'm notoriously a great sleeper, so I don't think that will be a problem," said Conners, who is scheduled to tee off at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Matsuyama will play in the final group with Schauffele at 2:40 p.m., a comfortable pairing. Schauffele's mother was raised in Japan and he speaks enough Japanese to share a few laughs with Matsuyama during Saturday's pairing.

Matsuyama showed he could handle Augusta National when he first showed up as a 19-year-old amateur. Ten years later, the Japanese star put himself on the cusp of a green jacket.

Matsuyama looking to make history

In a stunning turnaround after storms doused the course, Matsuyama had four birdies, an eagle and a superb par at the end of a 7-under 65, turning a three-shot deficit into a four-shot lead as he tries to become the first Japanese player to win a major.

"This is a new experience for me being a leader going into the final round in a major," Matsuyama said. "I guess all I can do is relax and prepare well and do my best."

Matsuyama was at 11-under 205, and no one could stay with him after Saturday's one hour 18-minute rain delay made the course a little more forgiving.

Schauffele ran in a 60-foot eagle putt across the 15th green to momentary join a four-way tie for the lead. Seconds later, Rose holed a 25-foot birdie putt back on the par-3 12th to regain the lead. That lasted if it took Matsuyama to rap in his five-foot eagle putt on the 15th to take the lead for good.

