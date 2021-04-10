Corey Conners makes hole-in-1 at the Masters to put heat on leader Rose

Corey Conners has made a move at the Masters, with just one swing.

The Canadian made a hole-in-one at the par-3 6th hole on Saturday in Augusta, Ga., getting him to 3 under for the day, 5 under for the tournament and within two shots of leader Justin Rose. Conners' ace came just moments before Rose teed off to begin his third round.

Conners' tee shot at the 180-yard hole bounced once, then rolled smack into the pin and dropped into the cup. It was the second hole-in-one at this year's Masters; Tommy Fleetwood had one at the 16th hole in Thursday's opening round.

Conners had the 33rd hole-in-one in Masters history and the sixth at No. 6. The last player to ace that hole during the Masters was Jamie Donaldson in 2013.

Phil Mickelson has broken 70 yet again at Augusta National.

The three-time Masters champion shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday, getting him back to even for the tournament.

It was his second consecutive day of shaving three shots off the prior round's score: He opened with a 75, made the cut on the 3 over number by shooting 72 on Friday, then had a four-birdie, one-bogey day Saturday.

Rain in forecast

It was Mickelson's 33rd round in the 60s at Augusta National, six shy of matching Jack Nicklaus' Masters record.

Francesco Molinari also posted a 69 on Saturday, also getting him even going into Sunday's final round.

The chance of rain is moderate but greater than it has been all week. Of greater interest is whether the forecast holds of gusts upward of 32 kilometres per hour about the time the leader tees off. If that's the case, the idea might be to not go backward.

Spieth shaky on No. 7

Jordan Spieth already had to overcome a triple bogey in the opening round to stay in the mix at the Masters. Now he's added a double bogey to his week.

Spieth was two shots off the lead when he pulled his tee shot on the tree-lined seventh. He sent the next one well to the right into the gallery, leaving him no realistic shot at the green. His third went into the bunker, he blasted out to about eight feet and started walking as soon as he hit his bogey putt, knowing he missed it.

Rose opened with two birdies, dropped consecutive shots on Nos. 4 and 5 and was at 7 under. He was leading by one over Will Zalatoris and Marc Leishman.

Rose is a former U.S. Open champion and this is the seventh time he has been in front after any round at the Masters, but never when it's the final round. More telling is that he has gone more than two years without winning anywhere.

The last time someone ended a drought that long by winning the Masters was Zach Johnson in 2007.

Another historical nugget to consider: No one from outside the top 10 through 36 holes has won the Masters since Charl Schwartzel 10 years ago.