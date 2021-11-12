Canada's Silverman, Taylor in the hunt after suspended 1st round of PGA's Houston Open
Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., top Canadian at 3-under
Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play.
Leishman, Henley and Gooch each finished at 5-under 65, while List had three holes left when play was called for the day. Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., was the top Canadian at 3 under.
Leishman closed with a bogey on the par-4 18th.
"My irons were really on and gave myself a lot of chances and made the putts," The Australian said. "It was pretty stress-free. Disappointing to bogey the last and not have a bogey-free round, but on a course like this I'm pretty happy with just making one bogey."
WATCH | Canadians Silverman, Taylor finish in contention after suspended 1st round:
List holed out from 180 yards for eagle on the par-4 14th.
"We knew we weren't going to finish so just trying to get as much as we could in," List said. "The course was gettable today, a little softer conditions from the rain this morning. Yeah, I was pretty patient today."
Jason Dufner opened with a 66.
"I think the course responded pretty well to the weather we had," Dufner said. "It was a pretty strong storm that pushed through. Thankful that it pushed through pretty quickly. It was soft early, but sun's out now, the wind's blowing a little bit, so the course is drying out."
Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., shot a 68 and Tony Finau, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 12, had a 69.
WATCH | Pendrith falls short as Herbert wins in Bermuda:
Patrick Reed shot a 70. He's playing for the fifth time in the last six weeks.
Lee Westwood also had a 70 in his first event since the Ryder Cup. He's outside the top 100 in the Race to Dubai and will not be eligible for the season-ending event on the European Tour.
Brooks Koepka was even par with nine holes left. His younger brother, Chase Koepka, was 3 over through seven holes. He's playing on a sponsor exemption.
Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., was at even par through 14 holes. Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., was 1 over after 12 holes and Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., was 1 over through seven holes.
Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., opened with a 75.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?