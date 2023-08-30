Content
Canadian golfers Henderson, Conners to team up at mixed event in December

Canada's top-ranked men's and women's golfers are teaming up. Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners will be partners at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

Grant Thornton Invitational to feature 32 athletes competing for $4 million US purse

A golfer follows through after hitting a drive.
Canada's Brooke Henderson will team up with compatriot Corey Conners in December's Grant Thornton Invitational, the duo announced on Wednesday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Canada's top-ranked men's and women's golfers are teaming up.

Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners will be partners at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

The unique event will see 16 LPGA and 16 PGA Tour players compete together in a co-sanctioned tournament for equal prize money of $4 million US.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., has the most professional wins of any Canadian golfer with 13 on the LPGA Tour, including two majors.

Conners, from Listowel, Ont., is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour.

They both represented Canada at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The Grant Thornton Invitational will be held Dec. 4-10 in Naples, Fla.

