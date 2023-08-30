Canadian golfers Henderson, Conners to team up at mixed event in December

Canada's top-ranked men's and women's golfers are teaming up.

Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners will be partners at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

The unique event will see 16 LPGA and 16 PGA Tour players compete together in a co-sanctioned tournament for equal prize money of $4 million US.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., has the most professional wins of any Canadian golfer with 13 on the LPGA Tour, including two majors.

Two of Canada’s finest are teaming up in Naples!<br> <br>Welcome to the Grant Thornton Invitational @brookehendersongolf + <a href="https://twitter.com/coreyconners?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@coreyconners</a>!<br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GrantThorntonInv?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GrantThorntonInv</a> <a href="https://t.co/IyzIDeRpvZ">pic.twitter.com/IyzIDeRpvZ</a> —@gtinvitational

Conners, from Listowel, Ont., is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour.

They both represented Canada at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The Grant Thornton Invitational will be held Dec. 4-10 in Naples, Fla.