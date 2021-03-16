Former U.S. Open champ Woodland among 3 players to test positive for coronavirus
Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland was among three players who withdrew from the Honda Classic on Monday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Woodland, Scott Piercy, Doc Redman withdraw from upcoming Honda Classic
Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland was among three players who withdrew from the Honda Classic on Monday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
It matched the most players who have had to withdraw from one tournament because of a positive test since the PGA Tour returned from the COVID-19 pandemic in June.
The tour said Scott Piercy and Doc Redman also tested positive.
Three players also tested positive before tournaments at the RSM Classic at Sea Island in November, and the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit in early July.
The positive tests follow two weeks of the Florida events on the PGA Tour allowing limited fans, with roughly 8,000 in attendance at Bay Hill and The Players Championship.
Woodland, who won the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and has been coping with a torn labrum in his hip, and Redman missed the cut at The Players Championship. Piercy played all four days.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.