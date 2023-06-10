Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Golf·New

Canada's Nick Taylor sets course record at RBC Canadian Open

Canada's Nick Taylor set a new course record at the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday, firing a 9-under 63 at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

Abbotsford, B.C., native shoots 9-under 63 at Toronto's Oakdale Golf and Country Club

John Chidley-Hill · The Canadian Press ·
A male golfer swings the club above his head while watching his shot with fans standing behind him in the distance.
Canada's Nick Taylor hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto on Saturday. (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Canada's Nick Taylor has set a new course record at the RBC Canadian Open.

Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., fired a 9-under 63 at Oakdale Golf and Country Club on Saturday.

He surpassed the record of 8 under that England's Tyrrell Hatton matched in Friday's second round.

Oakdale actually has 27 holes on its property and is using a composite course for the PGA Tour event.

The impressive showing rocketed Taylor up the leaderboard to hold the top spot by two strokes.

China's Carl Yuan was the second-round leader at 9-under overall.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now