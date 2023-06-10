Canada's Nick Taylor sets course record at RBC Canadian Open
Canada's Nick Taylor set a new course record at the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday, firing a 9-under 63 at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.
Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., fired a 9-under 63 at Oakdale Golf and Country Club on Saturday.
He surpassed the record of 8 under that England's Tyrrell Hatton matched in Friday's second round.
Oakdale actually has 27 holes on its property and is using a composite course for the PGA Tour event.
The impressive showing rocketed Taylor up the leaderboard to hold the top spot by two strokes.
China's Carl Yuan was the second-round leader at 9-under overall.
