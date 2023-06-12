B.C. golfer Nick Taylor 1st Canadian to win Canadian Open since 1954, prevailing in playoff

Canadians waited 69 years for this moment. So what's another four holes?

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday at Toronto's Oakdale Golf and Country Club, becoming the first Canadian man to win at home since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

It wasn't easy.

The 35-year-old duelled with England's Tommy Fleetwood over four playoff holes — they matched each other with birdies and pars playing the 18th hole twice, then two more pars on the ninth.

And so off they went back to the 18th. Fleetwood's tee shot landed in a bunker, but Taylor's settled in the middle of the fairway.

It allowed the Canadian to attack the green, and he did, leaving himself a long eagle putt. Fleetwood, meanwhile, laid up and was standing over a putt for birdie.

Taylor didn't let him hit it — he nailed his own putt from 72 feet, the longest of his career. The crowd around the 18th green leapt with joy.

Adam Hadwin, the Abbotsford, B.C., native who tied for 12th in the tournament, couldn't contain his excitement, rushing the green with a bottle of champagne in hand — only to be tackled by an unknowing security guard.

Elsewhere, tears flew and cheers streamed to the Toronto skies, which had been sending down rain throughout most of the playoff.

Along with Hadwin, there was Canadian golf royalty, as 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir, who lost a playoff of his own at this tournament in 2004, was also there to greet Hadwin.

Corey Conners, the 18-hole leader who struggled Sunday to wind up tied for 20th, was there to embrace Taylor as well.

"It's obviously a thrilling moment for Canadian golf," Conners told CBC Sports amid the celebration. "It's been far too long and I'm so thrilled for Nick. He's such a great guy and been playing great, so fun to see."

As Taylor kept his place atop the leaderboard through the final regulation holes, the crowds around him gradually swelled.

The Canadian was serenaded with the national anthem, as well as many chants with variations of his name.

Nick Taylor reacts after sinking a birdie putt on the 18th green in regulation. (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Taylor becomes the fourth Canadian to win on the PGA Tour this season, joining Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Svensson. The latter two both missed the cut.

It's Taylor's third career PGA Tour victory, having also won the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2015 and the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2020.

He'll now move on to the U.S. Open next week at Los Angeles Country Club. He'll also play in his second-ever Masters next April.

At Oakdale, Taylor struggled on Thursday, shooting a 3-over 75 to leave an uphill climb just to make the cut.

On Friday, he lowered his score by eight strokes — more than enough to make the cut, but still leaving him with an early tee time on Saturday.

Taylor credited a "talking-to" from wife Andie for the turnaround.

"I was just kind of getting in my own way," he said. "I knew my game was there, but a little kick in the butt didn't hurt."

That's when he kicked things into high gear, with a course record 63 on Saturday to vault into contention.

During that third round, playing partner Greyson Sigg, wowed at the crowds following Taylor, asked Taylor if he was famous in Canada.

Taylor said no.

Now, that's about to change. And he'll be in the history books forever.

