Canadian golfer flattened by security while spraying champagne in Canadian Open celebration

Nick Taylor's victory on Sunday marked the first time a Canadian golfer won the Canadian Open the title since 1954. That didn't seem lost on fellow Canuck Adam Hadwin who was one of the the first to rush the green in celebration, spraying champagne at Taylor and his caddie. A security guard at the event did not recognize Hadwin, and the golfer was absolutely levelled onto the green by the vigilant guard.

Adam Hadwin tackled while rushing the green to celebrate Nick Taylor's win

A man in a green hoodie is tackled by a security guard wearing a black jacket and hat.
Canadian professional golfer Adam Hadwin, left, is stopped by a security guard while he tries to celebrates with Nick Taylor, of Canada, after Taylor won the Canadian Open championship on the fourth playoff hole in Toronto on Sunday. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press)

Nick Taylor's victory on Sunday at the Canadian Open at Toronto's Oakdale Golf and Country Club was certainly something to celebrate.

Taylor was the first Canadian to win the title since 1954, and that didn't seem lost on Adam Hadwin. The fellow Abbotsford, B.C., native was one of the the first to rush the green in celebration, spraying champagne at Taylor and his caddie.

The problem was that security at the event did not seem to recognize Hadwin as one of the golfers competing at the tournament, and he was absolutely levelled onto the green by a vigilant guard.

These photos capture the key moments of Hadwin's botched celebration:

A man spraying champagne on a golfer is approached by a security guard.
Canadian pro golfer Adam Hadwin, lower right, is stopped by a security guard while he tries to celebrate with Canada's Nick Taylor, left. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A man in a green hoodie is tackled by a security guard wearing a black jacket and hat.
Hadwin, left, is wrapped up by a security guard as Nick Taylor and his caddie look on. (Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press)
A man spraying champagne on a golf green is tackled is by a security guard.
Hadwin, bottom, is laid out on the green by a security guard. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Hadwin's wife, Jessica, gave golf fans an update on her husband's condition shortly after the incident:

"Sorry to leave y'all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I'm thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled."

Jessica Hadwin seemed to get a kick out of every new look at her husband's thwarted celebration.

"Omg I can't handle these different angles," she tweeted. "The security guard's laser focus on his target. Adam's commitment to the giant bottle of champagne. So many things to take in with every new POV."

WATCH | Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open, ending Canada's drought:

Nick Taylor makes 72-foot eagle putt to win RBC Canadian Open

15 hours ago
Duration 2:26
Taylor nailed the longest putt of his career to clinch the tournament on the fourth playoff hole.
