Golf Canada unveils 2022 championship schedule after 2 years of cancellations

Golf Canada unveiled a full championship calendar for the first time in two years on Tuesday after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of dozens of tournaments.

The RBC Canadian Open, the national men's professional championship, will be held at St. George's Golf & Country Club in Toronto starting June 6 with Islington Golf Club serving as the practice facility.

The CP Women's Open, Canada's women's professional championship, returns to Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club starting Aug. 22.

Golf Canada will also host nine national amateur championships, eight NextGen Championships, and the World Junior Girls Golf Championship.

Interprovincial team competitions played concurrently over the first 36 holes at select national championships will return in 2022.

Golf Canada's championship season opens May 13 in Nanaimo, B.C. with the NextGen Pacific Championship, fuelled by JOURNIE Rewards at Nanaimo Golf Club.

2 of oldest amateur events return

The national sport organization's calendar concludes in October with the World Junior Girls Golf Championship, presented by Sargent Farms at Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham, Ont.

Two of golf's oldest amateur championships will return as well.

The 108th Canadian Women's Amateur Championship will begin July 19 at Westmount Golf & Country Club in Kitchener, Ont., with the champion earning an exemption into the 2022 CP Women's Open, as well as an exemption into the 2022 U.S. Women's Amateur Championship.

The winner also receives exemptions into the 2023 U.S. Girls' Junior, 2022 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur and 2023 U.S. Senior Women's Amateur Championships, if applicable.

The 117th playing of the Canadian Men's Amateur Championship will begin on Aug. 1 at Point Grey Golf & Country Club in Vancouver and Seymour Golf & Country Club in North Vancouver, B.C.

The champion will receive an exemption into the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, as well as an invitation to the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship.

The winner will also receive an exemption from local qualifying for the 2023 U.S. Open, and if applicable, will earn an exemption into the 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur, 2022 U.S. Senior Amateur or 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur Championships.