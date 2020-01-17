Canadian golfer Richard T. Lee sits 3 shots back after 2nd round of Singapore Open
Canadian golfer Richard T. Lee remained among the leaders heading into the weekend at the Singapore Open after carding a second round of 2-under 69.
29-year-old trails strong duo of PGA Tour draws
Lee, from Toronto, was at 7 under after two rounds, three shots back of leader Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand.
The $1-million US tournament is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Tour. It features a solid international field, including American Matt Kuchar, Sweden's Henrik Stenson and England's Justin Rose.
Rose (66) and Kuchar (68) were tied for fourth at 8 under, a shot behind Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines and Joohyung Kim of South Korea.
Stenson (72) was tied for 24th at 2 under.
Lee, 29, has won twice on the Asian Tour and finished 33rd on the circuit's order of merit last year.
Lee is 392nd in the world golf rankings.
