Canadian golfer Richard T. Lee sits 3 shots back after 2nd round of Singapore Open

Canadian golfer Richard T. Lee remained among the leaders heading into the weekend at the Singapore Open after carding a second round of 2-under 69.

Lee, from Toronto, was at 7 under after two rounds, three shots back of leader Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand.

The $1-million US tournament is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Tour. It features a solid international field, including American Matt Kuchar, Sweden's Henrik Stenson and England's Justin Rose.

Rose (66) and Kuchar (68) were tied for fourth at 8 under, a shot behind Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines and Joohyung Kim of South Korea.

Stenson (72) was tied for 24th at 2 under.

Lee, 29, has won twice on the Asian Tour and finished 33rd on the circuit's order of merit last year.

Lee is 392nd in the world golf rankings.