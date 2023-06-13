'Life-changing': Brooke Henderson, past CP Women's Open champion, on Nick Taylor's home win

Brooke Henderson was refreshing her phone furiously on Sunday.

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., was deep in his hunt to become the first Canadian man to win his national open since 1954.

And Henderson, the Smiths, Falls, Ont., native who was the last Canadian to hoist a trophy at home when she won the 2018 CP Women's Open in Regina, was trying to follow along while travelling to Grand Rapids, Mich., where she'll tee it up for the Meijer LPGA Classic beginning on Thursday.

"I was watching a couple videos of his clutch putt on 18 to take the lead in the clubhouse. And then I was texting a bunch of people trying to stay updated, and it was an amazing round of golf," Henderson recalled on Tuesday.

"And then obviously since then I've seen the putt he made in the playoff, which was absolutely incredible."

Taylor discusses milestone victory on CBC News Network:

The first Canadian to win the RBC Canadian Open since 1954, Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., joined CBC News Network to discuss his historic victory. After shooting an opening round three-over-par 75, Taylor got a pep talk from his wife Andie and went on to shoot 67, 63 and 66 before winning in a playoff on Sunday.

Henderson, 25, is Canada's winningest golfer, with 13 LPGA titles to her name.

Among those are two major victories, at the 2016 women's PGA Championship and the 2022 Evian Championship. No other Canadian golfer has won more than one.

But she said her win is Saskatchewan was one of — if not the — highlight of her career.

"Since I was a young girl, that trophy has always meant a lot to me and it was the one I wanted most out here on the LPGA Tour," she said.

Go <a href="https://twitter.com/ntaylorgolf59?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ntaylorgolf59</a> ! Amazing victory <a href="https://twitter.com/RBCCanadianOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RBCCanadianOpen</a>! Winning at home is the best!! 🇨🇦😁 Congratulations!! 💪🏻 —@BrookeHenderson

Taylor's victory was anxiety-riddled as he did battle with England's Tommy Fleetwood over four playoff holes before finally sinking a stunning 72-foot putt to end it.

Henderson, much less stressfully, held a three-stroke lead as she strutted up to her last hole, where she capped things off with a short birdie putt.

"The crowd was singing O Canada. And my friends and family rushed out on the green spraying champagne and being able to wrap the Canadian flag around me — just all those great moments will stick with me forever. It was really life-changing," she said.

Henderson victorious in Regina:

The Canadian paced the field, finishing 21-under par to win the CP Women's Open. She became just the 2nd Canadian women to win the tournament, snapping a 45-year drought.

The 2023 CPKC Women's Open begins Aug. 24 at Vancouver's Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club.

In the aftermath of Taylor's victory, there's been plenty of chatter about what it might mean for future generations of Canadian golfers to have witnessed the triumph first-hand.

Henderson, in five years since her own victory, has personal experience with that effect. She said it would be inspirational to "all the little girls and boys that watched over the weekend."

"We're getting stronger all the time and there's more of us out here competing. And I think that's just great for the next generations," she said. "Specifically in Canada, I feel like golf's just continued to grow and evolve and it's just going to keep getting better."

Aiming to fine-tune game

Henderson is currently 10th in the worldwide rankings and 11th in the Race to the CME Globe, season-long points list. She won the season-opening Tournament of Champions in January, but she hasn't managed a top-10 finish since.

But she returns to a Blythefield Country Club course this week where she's won twice previously, in 2017 and 2019, though there have been major changes since.

"I've always had great vibes around this golf course, lots of great memories, lots of birdies to look back on, which is always a great feeling," she said. "And now I have lots of family and close friends in the area as well, which makes it really fun. And the fans are always amazing here and having those extra personal connections in the crowd makes it even more exciting."

Henderson, who's played in 10 events this season, said she managed to spend plenty of time in Canada over the winter and spring and enjoyed getting back to her roots.

Her dad and coach, Dave Henderson, is in Michigan with her this week along with her sister and caddie Brittany Henderson.

"I feel like I'm really close. I haven't really seen the results that I would like to be seeing yet, but my game's in a really good spot and it's really close to being back to where I want it to be and to seeing those top results," she said.

Henderson wins Tournament of Champions:

The Smith Falls, Ont. native led the tournament after all four rounds. She won by four strokes, and finished 16-under overall.

Henderson has four more majors this year to add to her national-record total, beginning next Thursday at the women's PGA Championship and followed by the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach two weeks later. She'll defend her Evian title in late July.

The only other Canadian in the field at the Meijer LPGA Classic is 26-year-old Maddie Szeryk, the London, Ont., native who ranks 187th worldwide but 63rd on the season.

Should Szeryk win, Henderson knows to be wary of possible celebration after watching fellow Canadian Adam Hadwin get tackled by security on the 18th green next to Taylor.

"I'm so grateful that [Hadwin is] OK. But it is very funny now that he is alright. I've been chuckling about it the last few days for sure."

Hadwin tackled by security while attempting to celebrate with Taylor: