Canada's Mike Weir gets Masters underway at Augusta

Former champion Mike Weir hit the first shot at the Masters as the Canadian set off in the opening round on Thursday at a cloudy Augusta National where defending champion Scottie Scheffler had a late tee time.

After golfing greats Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson hit ceremonial tee shots, Weir, competing 20 years after his Masters win, got his day started with a poorly struck ball that went left of the fairway at the par-four first hole.

Weir started with Kevin Na, one of the 18 LIV Golf players in the 88-player field at the year's first major, a group that includes former Masters champions Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel.

However, Na withdrew from the tournament after struggling through the first nine holes.

Na, making his 12th start at Augusta National, reached the turn at four-over-par 40 before calling it a day.

Tournament favourite and world number one Scheffler, bidding to become the fourth player to repeat as Masters champion, will go out in the third-last group at 1:36 p.m. ET with Max Homa and amateur Sam Bennett.

"I feel pretty good. Game's in a good spot," Scheffler said on Wednesday. "I liked the way I was swinging it the first couple of days here, just the practice rounds ... and I'm ready for the tournament to start."

WATCH | The 4 Canadians to keep an eye on at the 2023 Masters:

Conners leads strong group of Canadians into 2023 Masters Tournament Duration 1:52 Corey Conners of Listowel, Ontario will be one of four Canadians to keep a close eye on at Augusta National this week.

Among the other high-profile groups will be the 10:42 a.m. ET trio of reigning PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, 2021 U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm, and world number 14 Cameron Young.

Rory McIlroy, seeking a win this week to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors, is due to go out in the day's penultimate group at 1:48 p.m ET with Sam Burns and South Korea's Tom Kim.

Tiger Woods, making only his second start this season given his limited schedule after a February 2021 car crash, was scheduled to tee off at 10:18 a.m. ET with fellow American Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.

Woods, who defied the odds at the 2019 Masters when he returned from spinal fusion surgery to win a fifth Green Jacket, is now trying to push the envelope again.

The 15-times major winner said this week he does not know how many more Masters tournaments he has left and while his game and endurance are better than a year ago his body aches more.