Canada's Henderson 5 shots off lead at Founders Cup as darkness suspends play again
South Korea's Jin Young Ko remains leader with 3-stroke lead before play suspended
Jin Young Ko had a three-stroke lead with four holes left Friday when second-round play in the LPGA Tour's Cognizant Founders Cup was suspended because of darkness.
Play was delayed at the start because of fog for the second straight day at Donald Ross-designed Mountain Ridge, with 63 players unable to finish.
The second-ranked Ko was 10 under. She opened with an 8-under 63 on Thursday for a three-shot lead. She has 11 consecutive rounds in the 60s, three short of the record that Annika Sorenstam set in 2005.
Smiths Falls, Ont., native Brooke Henderson shot a 1-under 70 in the second round and sits five strokes back of the lead.
WATCH | Henderson 5 strokes back of lead entering weekend:
Lindsey Weaver, So Yeon Ryu and Perrine Delacour were tied for second at 7 under. Weaver shot a 67, while Ryu had four holes left, and Delacour seven to go.
In Gee Chun, Xiyu Lin, Chella Choi and Jenny Shin were 6 under. Chun had six holes left. Lin, Choi and Shin each shot 68-68.
Korda was 5 under with three holes left. She's making her first start since the Solheim Cup a month ago.
WATCH | Henderson sits tied for 3rd following opening round:
