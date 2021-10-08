Skip to Main Content
Canada's Henderson 5 shots off lead at Founders Cup as darkness suspends play again

Jin Young Ko had a three-stroke lead with four holes left Friday when second-round play in the LPGA Tour's Cognizant Founders Cup was suspended because of darkness. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a 1-under 70 and sits five strokes back of the lead entering the weekend.

Canada's Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., watches her tee shot during the second round of the Founders Cup on Friday. (John Minchillo/The Associated Press)

Jin Young Ko had a three-stroke lead with four holes left Friday when second-round play in the LPGA Tour's Cognizant Founders Cup was suspended because of darkness.

Play was delayed at the start because of fog for the second straight day at Donald Ross-designed Mountain Ridge, with 63 players unable to finish.

The second-ranked Ko was 10 under. She opened with an 8-under 63 on Thursday for a three-shot lead. She has 11 consecutive rounds in the 60s, three short of the record that Annika Sorenstam set in 2005.

Smiths Falls, Ont., native Brooke Henderson shot a 1-under 70 in the second round and sits five strokes back of the lead.

In six starts since losing the top spot in the world to Nelly Korda at the KPMG Women's PGA, Ko has won twice, been runner-up and had two other finishes in the top 10. The 26-year-old South Korean star had control of the ShopRite LPGA Classic last week in southern New Jersey until she missed a series of putts from the 10-foot range, including the last hole to finish one shot behind Celine Boutier.

Lindsey Weaver, So Yeon Ryu and Perrine Delacour were tied for second at 7 under. Weaver shot a 67, while Ryu had four holes left, and Delacour seven to go.

In Gee Chun, Xiyu Lin, Chella Choi and Jenny Shin were 6 under. Chun had six holes left. Lin, Choi and Shin each shot 68-68.

Korda was 5 under with three holes left. She's making her first start since the Solheim Cup a month ago.

