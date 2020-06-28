Dustin Johnson wins Travelers Championship despite late miscues

Despite a couple of late miscues, including a drive out of bounds, Dustin Johnson has won the Travelers Championship.

Johnson finished at 19-under par, good enough for a one-shot win over Kevin Streelman. Canadian Mackenzie Hughes and Will Gordon finished tied for third.

Johnson's round included an up and down par from a ball that lodged inches above a water hazard. It required him to stand in the hazard. Johnson now has 21 tour wins.

WATCH | Mackenzie Hughes finishes with birdies from 48 and 44 feet:

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., sank birdie putts from 48 feet and 44 feet to close his round in a tie for 3rd place, at 17-under, at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn. 0:53

More to come.