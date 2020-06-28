Dustin Johnson wins Travelers Championship despite late miscues
Despite a couple of late miscues, including a drive out of bounds, Dustin Johnson has won the Travelers Championship.
Canada's Mackenzie Hughes finishes T-3 with pair of spectacular putts to finish
Johnson finished at 19-under par, good enough for a one-shot win over Kevin Streelman. Canadian Mackenzie Hughes and Will Gordon finished tied for third.
Johnson's round included an up and down par from a ball that lodged inches above a water hazard. It required him to stand in the hazard. Johnson now has 21 tour wins.
WATCH | Mackenzie Hughes finishes with birdies from 48 and 44 feet:
More to come.
