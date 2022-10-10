Dustin Johnson clinches inaugural LIV season title, $18M US prize
38-year-old had 5 top-10 finishes in 1st 6 events
Dustin Johnson has clinched the first LIV Golf individual championship and the $18 million first prize with one event remaining.
Johnson had five top-10 finishes in the first six events, including a win at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. Having earned 121 points through the upstart tour's point system — 42 more than second-place Branden Grace — he cannot be caught.
"Locking up the individual competition is big. It's an honor to be LIV's first individual season champion," Johnson, 38, said in a news release.
Several players remain in contention for the runner-up and third-place prizes of $8 million and $4 million, respectively. The places will be determined after the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, set for this weekend at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia.
Patrick Reed trails Grace (79 points) with 76, followed by Cameron Smith (56). More than a dozen players are still in contention should they win in Jeddah, which carries 40 points for first place and 30 for second.
LIV Golf will conclude its inaugural season Oct. 28-30 with a team event at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami. Twelve teams will compete for a $50 million purse.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?