Jutanugarn sisters shoot 59 to win Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday, shooting their second 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a three-stroke victory over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.

The 25-year-old Ariya won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour and second this season, and the 26-year-old Moriya took her second title. Ariya won the Honda LPGA Thailand in May 9 for her first victory since July 2018.

The Jutanugarns finished at 24-under 256 at Midland Country Club. They opened with a 67 in alternate shot, had a 59 on Thursday in best ball, and shot 71 in alternate shot Friday to enter the final round two strokes behind Clanton and Suwannapura.

Clanton and Suwannapura shot 64. They won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH | Thailand's Ariya, Moriya Jutanugarn win Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational:

Jutanugarn sisters shoot 11-under final round to win LPGA team event Sports 2:01 Thailand's Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn combine for 11-under 59 to win the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. 2:01

Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh (64) amd Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok (66) tied for third at 19 under. U.S. Women's Open winner Yuka Saso and Minjee Lee were 18 under after a 62.

Nelly and Jessica Korda shot a 67 to tie for 17th at 13 under. Nelly Korda was making her first start since winning the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Women's PGA in consecutive weeks to take the No. 1 spot in the world.

Canada's Brooke Henderson and partner In Gee Chun of South Korea also finished at 13 under. Henderson, who's from Smiths Falls, Ont., had four birdies on the back nine.

Alena Sharp of Hamilton, Ont., was teamed with Australia's Sarah Kemp and came in tied for 33rd at 7 under.

The Evian Championship, the fourth major of the year, is next week in France.

WATCH | The Olympians: Brooke Henderson: