Jutanugarn sisters shoot 59 to win Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
Canada's Brooke Henderson, partner In Gee Chun of South Korea finish tied for 17th
Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday, shooting their second 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a three-stroke victory over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.
The 25-year-old Ariya won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour and second this season, and the 26-year-old Moriya took her second title. Ariya won the Honda LPGA Thailand in May 9 for her first victory since July 2018.
The Jutanugarns finished at 24-under 256 at Midland Country Club. They opened with a 67 in alternate shot, had a 59 on Thursday in best ball, and shot 71 in alternate shot Friday to enter the final round two strokes behind Clanton and Suwannapura.
Clanton and Suwannapura shot 64. They won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH | Thailand's Ariya, Moriya Jutanugarn win Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational:
Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh (64) amd Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok (66) tied for third at 19 under. U.S. Women's Open winner Yuka Saso and Minjee Lee were 18 under after a 62.
Canada's Brooke Henderson and partner In Gee Chun of South Korea also finished at 13 under. Henderson, who's from Smiths Falls, Ont., had four birdies on the back nine.
Alena Sharp of Hamilton, Ont., was teamed with Australia's Sarah Kemp and came in tied for 33rd at 7 under.
The Evian Championship, the fourth major of the year, is next week in France.
WATCH | The Olympians: Brooke Henderson:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?