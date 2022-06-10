Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Golf

DeChambeau confirmed as latest signing for Saudi-backed golf series

Former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau became the latest big name to sign on with the Saudi-funded breakaway LIV Golf series, confirming Friday he will play upcoming events in the United States.

Inaugural LIV Golf tournament already features Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson

The Associated Press ·
Bryson DeChambeau, seen during a 2021 PGA Tour event, confirmed he's joined the Saudi-funded breakaway LIV Golf series on Friday. (Nick Wass/The Associated Press)

Former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau became the latest big name to sign on with the Saudi-funded breakaway LIV Golf series, confirming Friday he will play upcoming events in the United States.

It is an about-turn by DeChambeau, who had previously said he would continue playing on the PGA Tour. That may not be possible now, as the PGA Tour announced Thursday that players who defect to the renegade series will face banishment from future tour events.

DeChambeau will be joining a series that already features Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, who are contesting the first LIV Golf event outside London this week.

DeChambeau's signing was announced as the second round was taking place at Centurion Club, where golfers spent much of the pre-tournament news conferences answering questions about Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

The 28th-ranked American could make his LIV Golf debut at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon, from June 30.

"He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence," LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said in a statement. "He's not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game. The power and energy he brings to the course will deliver added electricity to our competition in Portland and beyond."

DeChambeau won the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in 2020 at a time when he captivated golf with his out-of-the-box thinking that more speed and more power would change the game. He added 40 pounds of muscle and mass and his ball speed off the driver hit 200 mph. He also competed in long drive exhibitions.

WATCH l Saudi-funded golf league poaches top talent from PGA tour:

Saudi-funded golf league poaches top talent from PGA tour

2 days ago
Duration 2:05
The LIV Golf league funded by the Saudi government is poaching some of the world's top golfers, including Dustin Johnson, to leave the PGA Tour.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now