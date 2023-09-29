Content
Europe sweeps opening session in Ryder Cup to put U.S. in 4-0 hole

Europe captain Luke Donald wanted a fast start in the Ryder Cup. He is getting every bit of that. Team Europe swept the opening session for the first time and built a 4-0 lead going into the afternoon at Marco Simone, in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy.

Americans haven't won the Ryder Cup away from home in 30 years

Doug Ferguson · The Associated Press ·
A man wearing a teal and white golf shirt and teal hat pumps his fist in celebration.
Europe's Jon Rahm celebrates after his putt on the 3rd green during his morning Foursome match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, on Friday. (Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press)

Jon Rahm twice holed shots from off the green. Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy both had clutch moments. They handed Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele their first loss in foursomes.

It was a harsh reminder for the Americans why they haven't won the Ryder Cup away from home in 30 years.

