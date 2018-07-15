David Hearn falls to 7th after 3 rounds at John Deere Classic
American Michael Kim has 5-shot lead at -22
Michael Kim took a five-shot lead Saturday at the John Deere Classic in a third round delayed twice for a total of roughly four hours because of bad weather and concerns over lightning.
Kim, who has just one top-10 finish in 84 career PGA Tour starts, shot a 7-under 64 — closing with four straight birdies — for a three-day total of 22-under 191.
Bronson Burgoon (66) is 17 under and Australian Matt Jones (66) is 16 under.
Harold Varner III (66) is alone in fourth place at 15 under. Andres Romero of Argentina is 14 under after shooting 64, as is Sam Ryder (67).
David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., who entered the day tied for second, settled for a round of 1-under 70 and is now tied for seventh at 13 under for the tournament.
Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., is 10 under, while Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., stands at 8 under. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is 6 under, while Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., rounds out the Canadian contingent at 4 under.
Tyler Duncan had the day's best round with a 63.
