Daniel Berger beats Collin Morikawa in sudden-death playoff at Colonial

Daniel Berger captured his third PGA Tour title by beating fellow American Collin Morikawa in a sudden-death playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday.

Berger sealed the victory in the PGA Tour's first event after a three-month COVID-19 break with a rock-solid par at the first extra hole, the par-four 17th where Morikawa's par putt lipped out.

WATCH | Morikawa lip-out leads to Berger victory:

Collin Morikawa's miss on the opening playoff hole hands Daniel Berger the victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the PGA Tour's 1st event after 13 weeks away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 1:15

More to come.