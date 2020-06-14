Daniel Berger beats Collin Morikawa in sudden-death playoff at Colonial
Daniel Berger captured his third PGA Tour title by beating fellow American Collin Morikawa in a sudden-death playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday.
Berger sealed the victory in the PGA Tour's first event after a three-month COVID-19 break with a rock-solid par at the first extra hole, the par-four 17th where Morikawa's par putt lipped out.
