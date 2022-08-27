Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
South Korea's An, Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Brooke Henderson falls further down leaderboard

Canada's Brooke Henderson shot a 2-over 73 on Saturday at the CP Women's Open to tumble down the leaderboard.

Maggie Szeryk of London, Ont., was the low Canadian, tied for 11th at 9 under

John Chidley-Hill · The Canadian Press ·
Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., acknowledges the crowd after sinking her putt on the 18th hole on Saturday at the CP Women's Open in Ottawa. She shot 2-over 73 and sits 3-under for the tournament. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are co-leaders after three rounds at the CP Women's Open.

Choi fired a 5-under 66 to move up into a tie with An at 16-under overall.

South Africa's Paula Reto (67), the first-round leader after setting a course record at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Thursday, sat in second.

Maggie Szeryk (69) of London, Ont., was the low Canadian, tied for 11th at 9 under.

Brooke Henderson of nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a 2-over 73 to tumble down the leaderboard.

The native of nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., was followed around the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club by hundreds of fans.

She started the day tied for 32nd but now sits at 3 under overall, tied for 60th.

