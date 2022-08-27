South Korea's An, Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Brooke Henderson falls further down leaderboard

South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are co-leaders after three rounds at the CP Women's Open.

An, the tournament's second-round leader, shot a 3-under 68 on Saturday to stay atop the leaderboard.

Choi fired a 5-under 66 to move up into a tie with An at 16-under overall.

South Africa's Paula Reto (67), the first-round leader after setting a course record at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Thursday, sat in second.

Maggie Szeryk (69) of London, Ont., was the low Canadian, tied for 11th at 9 under.

WATCH | Szeryk tops Canadian competitors:

Canadian Maddie Szeryk tied for 11th at CP Women's Open Duration 0:52 Szeryk birdied 18 at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Saturday and sits 7-shots back going into the final round.

Brooke Henderson of nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a 2-over 73 to tumble down the leaderboard.

The native of nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., was followed around the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club by hundreds of fans.

She started the day tied for 32nd but now sits at 3 under overall, tied for 60th.

WATCH | Henderson enters weekend in Ottawa at 5-under: