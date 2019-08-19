15 Canadians to compete at CP Women's Open

Kelly Tan's 7-under-par 65 led the way at the 2019 CP Women's Open Monday Qualifier at Scarboro Golf and Country Club.

Tan, of Malaysia, was the medallist Monday by five shots. Tan, a full-time member of the Symetra Tour who has played four times on the LPGA Tour in 2019, will be appearing at the CP Women's Open for a fifth time.

Suzuka Yamaguchi of Japan finished in second with a 2-under-par 70. Robyn Choi of Australia and Muni He of China finished at 1-under 71 to round out the four golfers earning spots in the 2019 CP Women's Open via final qualifying.

Maddie McCrary of the United States and Julieta Granada of Paraguay, a past winner on the LPGA Tour, were awarded sponsor invitations following qualifying.

Casey Ward (72) of Picton, Ont., finished as the low Canadian and was also awarded a sponsor exemption.

Ward's addition to the field makes 15 Canadians competing at the 2019 CP Women's Open, including defending champion Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., and Lorie Kane of Charlottetown, who is making her record-setting 29th appearance at the tournament.