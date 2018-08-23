Mariajo Uribe's course record gives her clubhouse lead at CP Women's Open

Colombia's Mariajo Uribe fired a course-record 8-under-par 64 on Thursday for the clubhouse lead at the CP Women's Open.

Uribe had birdies on five of her first seven holes on a hot, sunny morning at the Wascana Country Club. She added three more birdies after the turn to trim one stroke off the previous record.

"It's nice to start with a bogey-free round to actually see my golf game getting where I know it is," Uribe said. "It's going to be a good week."

American Mina Harigae was three shots off the pace after opening with a 67. Sweden's Camilla Lennarth and American Cindy LaCrosse were another stroke behind at 68.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., had a late tee time. She's one of 16 Canadians in the field.

Uribe, the world No. 173, has two top-10 finishes this season. She has missed the cut at six of her last nine appearances on the LPGA Tour.

Play will continue through Sunday at the US$2.25-million tournament.

Charles Fitzsimmons of London, Ont., and Todd Fanning of Winnipeg shared the previous course record. They posted rounds of 65 at last year's Canadian men's mid-amateur championship.