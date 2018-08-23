Mariajo Uribe's course record gives her clubhouse lead at CP Women's Open
Colombian shoots 8-under in 1st round
Colombia's Mariajo Uribe fired a course-record 8-under-par 64 on Thursday for the clubhouse lead at the CP Women's Open.
Uribe had birdies on five of her first seven holes on a hot, sunny morning at the Wascana Country Club. She added three more birdies after the turn to trim one stroke off the previous record.
"It's nice to start with a bogey-free round to actually see my golf game getting where I know it is," Uribe said. "It's going to be a good week."
American Mina Harigae was three shots off the pace after opening with a 67. Sweden's Camilla Lennarth and American Cindy LaCrosse were another stroke behind at 68.
Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., had a late tee time. She's one of 16 Canadians in the field.
Uribe, the world No. 173, has two top-10 finishes this season. She has missed the cut at six of her last nine appearances on the LPGA Tour.
Play will continue through Sunday at the US$2.25-million tournament.
Charles Fitzsimmons of London, Ont., and Todd Fanning of Winnipeg shared the previous course record. They posted rounds of 65 at last year's Canadian men's mid-amateur championship.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.