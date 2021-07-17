Oh, Canada! Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes in hunt at Open after 3rd round

Two Canadians are in the mix at a major golf tournament.

This time, it's Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., and Hamilton-born Mackenzie Hughes

Conners, 29, quietly put together one of better rounds in the British Open, opened Saturday's third round with nine straight pars in Sandwich, England. Then, he ran off four birdies over the next five holes and closed with four pars.

That's a 66, and it put Conners at 8-under 202 and four shots behind leader Louis Oosthuizen, who is coming off only his second bogey of the tournament at the par-3 11th.

Hughes, 30, was two-under on Saturday at Royal St. George's and is one shot back of Conners and five in arrears of Oosthuizen.

Hughes was challenging for the lead early on the back nine at Torrey Pines last month in the U.S. Open until his tee shot got stuck in a tree on the 11th hole.

Even with his swing getting loose over the final hour Saturday, Oosthuizen walked off the 18th green with a one-stroke lead at the British Open and another shot at ending his 11-year wait for a second major title.

A third round as undulating as the fairways at Royal St. George's ended how it started, with Oosthuizen holding off Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth, and three shots separating them.

Oosthuizen, a runner-up in the last two majors, overcame his first real wobble of the tournament on the back nine with a key par save on the 15th and an eight-foot birdie on the par-3 16th that led to a 1-under 69.

Lost chances on back 9

That put him at 12-under 198 as the South African stayed on course to be the first wire-to-wire winner at golf's oldest championship since Rory McIlroy in 2014.

Morikawa slid a 15-foot birdie putt just past the hole on the 18th green, settling for a 68 as he bids for a second major to go with his win at last year's PGA Championship. The American was four shots behind after 10 holes and made a strong push at about the time Oosthuizen showed signs of fading. He trimmed Oosthuizen's lead to one shot.

Spieth was tied for the lead until he bogeyed his last two holes — he missed a par putt from two feet at the 18th — to complete a disappointing back nine of lost chances. The three-time major champion had a 69 and was three shots back, just as he started the day.

It had all looked so different with an hour left in the day, with the three players tied for the lead at 11 under with four holes to play on a day the pin positions, not the weather, proved to be the greatest defence at Royal St. George's.

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson started four shots off the lead but plunged out of contention by making five bogeys in his opening 11 holes. Two late birdies could give him only a 73, leaving him eight shots behind.

Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion, was a shot further back after managing only a round of 72.

McIlroy started much further back but reached the turn at 4 under for the championship after making five birdies. The back nine was another story and McIlroy threw an iron to the ground — he called it a "little toss" — during a run of three bogeys in five holes on his way to shooting 69, his first round in the 60s at Royal St. George's.

It left him only on 1 under and with no chance of a second claret jug.

Oosthuizen, who won at St. Andrews in 2010 and has rung up a career Grand Slam of runner-up finishes since then.

That includes the U.S. Open last month, where he was leading with two holes to play until Rahm's birdie-birdie finish. He also was runner-up in the PGA Championship to Phil Mickelson.

