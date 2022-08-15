Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Japan's Baba wins U.S. Women's Amateur in blowout of Canada's Chun

Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women's Amateur history.

21-year-old won the Canadian Women's Amateur to earn a spot in this event

Saki Baba, of Japan, tees off on the 18th hole during the final round of the USGA Women's Amateur Golf Championship at Chambers Bay in University Place on Sunday. (Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press)

The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay.

Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners.

Baba was one of four amateurs to make the cut in the U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles, tying for 49th. She shared medallist honours and reached the round of 32 in the U.S. Girls' Junior at The Club at Olde Stone.

The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women's Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women's Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Ten championship in April while earning medallist honours.

