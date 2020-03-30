'I knew this day was coming': Ex-pro golfer Casey Martin fighting to save leg

Former PGA Tour pro Casey Martin, who won the right to use a golf cart in professional events, is now fighting to save his compromised leg.

Martin has dealt with Klippel-Trenaunay-Weber syndrome — a congenital circulatory disorder — since birth, and a weakened right leg led to him successfully suing the PGA under the Americans with Disabilities Act in the Supreme Court to employ a golf cart on tour.

Martin broke his right tibia in October when he was pulling in his garbage cans near a curb at his home in Oregon.

"I knew this day was coming," Martin told The Eugene Register Guard, "and it's here."

"I was grateful that I was able to hold it off for a long time. I thought it would happen at 27, not 47. But it has happened. I'm just going to do everything in my power to save my leg."

Martin, who coaches the men's golf team at the University of Oregon, won the 2016 national title. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images/File)

Martin, currently coaching Oregon's men's golf team, worked the rest of the season on crutches. The NCAA suspended the spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ducks won the 2016 national title and then won the Pac-12 title outright for the first time in 2017.

The disorder has prevented Martin's leg fracture from healing.

"If I lose my leg, it would be an above-the-knee deal, and it's pretty risky for my situation anyway," Martin said. "It's something that I've recognized could happen, but I would really rather not, if I could save it, because of the risks."