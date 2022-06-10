Wyndham Clark maintains lead after 2nd round at Canadian Open

Wyndham Clark has led the RBC Canadian Open on back-to-back days.

Clark shot an even-par round Friday to sit at 7-under overall and hold on to his one-shot lead.

Defending-champion Rory McIlroy, Alex Smalley, and Keith Mitchell all moved up to finish the second round tied with Matt Fitzpatrick for second at 6-under.

Aaron Cockerill of Stony Mountain, Man., is the low Canadian after a 2-under round put him into a tie for 21st.

Cockerill is the highest-rated player on the European-based DP World Tour and is making his PGA Tour debut.

McIlroy won the 2019 Canadian Open, the national men's golf championship, and the next two editions of it were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.