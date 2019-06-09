Rory McIlroy wins Canadian Open with course record-tying score
Rory McIlroy pulled away from the field with a course record-tying 10-under 61 in the final round to win the RBC Canadian Open.
Adam Hadwin finishes as the low Canadian in 6th place
The win was McIlroy's sixth national title. He has also won the U.S., British, Irish and Australian Opens. He considers his Hong Kong Open title a national championship at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.
McIlroy, who sank nine birdies, an eagle and two bogeys in his dominant final round, began the day in a three-way tie for first with Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson.
Adam Hadwin was the low Canadian. The golfer from Abbotsford, B.C., finished sixth. Mackenzie Hughes, from nearby Dundas, Ont., finished in a tie for 14th.
