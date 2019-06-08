Rory McIlroy rockets up leaderboard to take share of lead
Rory McIlroy fired a 6-under 64 on Saturday to share a three-way lead after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Webb Simpson shot a 3-under 67 and Matt Kuchar had a 1-under 69 to join McIlroy at 13 under overall.
Canada's Adam Hadwin 1 shot back heading into Sunday's final round
Rory McIlroy fired a 6-under 64 on Saturday to share a three-way lead after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open.
Webb Simpson shot a 3-under 67 and Matt Kuchar had a 1-under 69 to join McIlroy at 13 under overall.
Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian with a 3-under round, putting him into a three-way tie for fourth with Shane Lowry and Brandt Snedeker at 12 under.
McIlroy's round was tied for best on the day with Jonathan Byrd, who was tied for ninth at 8 under.
WATCH | Rory McIlroy's approach on 15 helps him shoot round of the day:
Kuchar was co-leader with Scott Brown after two rounds at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.
WATCH | Adam Hadwin chips-in for birdie on 13:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.