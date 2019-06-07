Brandt Snedeker ties tournament record to grab 3-stroke lead

American Brandt Snedeker tied an RBC Canadian Open record by shooting 10-under 60 in the second round on Friday at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Snedeker and Sweden's Carl Pettersson are now the only players to shoot 60 at the event. Pettersson did it at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto at 2010 en route to a victory

Greg Norman also had a round of 10-under 62 at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ont., in 1986.

Snedeker held the lead toward the end of the morning wave at 11 under.

The 2013 Canadian Open champ was three strokes ahead of a group including Canadian Mackenzie Hughes. The native of nearby Dundas, Ont., shot a 4-under 66 for the second day in a row.

Hughes drained an eight-foot birdie on No. 18 to finish his bogey-free second round at Canada's lone PGA Tour event.