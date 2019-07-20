Canadian duo Henderson and Sharp finish 5th in new LPGA Tour team event

Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura ran away with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday, shooting an 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a six-stroke victory.

Clanton and Suwannapura took a five-shot lead into the final round after shooting an alternate-shot 63 on Friday at Midland Country Club in the LPGA Tour's first-year team event.

Suwannapura won her second tour title, and Clanton her first. They finished at 27-under 253.

Clanton earned spots the next two weeks in the Evian Championship and Women's British Open.

Jin Young Ko and Minjee Lee closed with a 58 to finish second. Sisters Ariya Jutanugarn and Moriya Jutanugarn tied for third with Na Yeon Choi and Jenny Shin at 20 under. They each shot 61.

The all-Canadian team of Brooke Henderson from Smiths Falls, Ont., and Alena Sharp of Hamilton finished alone in fifth place at 19 under after carding a 61.

Nicknamed "Team Eh" Henderson and Sharp led the tournament after the first round, but were unable to keep up the pace in the following rounds.

Calgary's Jaclyn Lee and her partner Robyn Choi of Australia finished 36th at 6 under.