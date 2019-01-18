Canada's Adam Hadwin 3 shots back at Desert Classic

Canada's Adam Hadwin shot a 6-under 66 Friday to remain near the top of the leaderboard at the Desert Classic.

Hadwin, from Moose Jaw, Sask., and Steve Marino were 13 under, three back of leader Phil Mickelson. Hadwin had a 66 at La Quinta, the course where he shot 59 two years ago. Marino had a hole-in-one in a 65, also at La Quinta.

"I'm playing some extremely good golf again here in the desert and just got to keep moving forward," Hadwin said.

The 31-year-old shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to remain near the top of the leaderboard at the Desert Classic. 0:20

A day after matching his career-low score with 12-under 60 at La Quinta Country Club, the 48-year-old Mickelson had a 68 on PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course to reach 16 under. The tournament winner in 2002 and 2004, Lefty will play the final two rounds on PGA West's Stadium Course.

"I struck the ball every bit as well, I just didn't putt anywhere close to as well as I did yesterday," said Mickelson, the tournament winner in 2002 and 2004.

Curtis Luck was second after a 66 on the Nicklaus layout. The 22-year-old Australian rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 eighth with a closing birdie on the par-4 ninth.

Mickelson birdied the par-4 fifth and sixth holes, the par-5 seventh and closed with another on No. 9. On his opening nine, he birdied the par-5 11th and par-3 12th, then gave back the strokes with a double bogey after hitting into the water on the par-4 18th.