Kupcho wins 1st LPGA title in Mission Hills finale; Canada's Henderson finishes tied for 13th
Tournament moving to Houston next year after half-century run in California desert
Jennifer Kupcho took the last victory leap into Poppie's Pond late Sunday afternoon, ending the tournament best known as the Dinah Shore's half-century run at Mission Hills in the California desert.
Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., couldn't overcome a difficult start where she had four bogeys across the first eight holes. She shot 72 to finish tied for 13th at 6 under.
Six strokes ahead entering the round, Kupcho shot a 2-over 74 for a two-stroke victory over Jessica Korda in The Chevron Championship. The 24-year-old from Colorado finished at 14-under 274 for her first LPGA Tour title.
The event that started in 1972 as the Colgate-Dinah Shore Winner's Circle and became a major in 1983 is moving to Houston next year after failing to attract a sponsor willing to keep it in the desert.
The Last Leap.<br><br>What a moment for <a href="https://twitter.com/jenniferkupcho?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jenniferkupcho</a>. 🏆💦 <a href="https://t.co/3U9utQ8ahu">pic.twitter.com/3U9utQ8ahu</a>—@LPGA
Seven strokes ahead of Korda and defending champion Patty Tavatanakit at 18 under after holing birdie putts over 30 feet on the par-4 fourth and par-3 fifth, Kupcho played the final 13 holes in 4 over.
Korda shot a 69. Fighting a back problem, she holed her approach for eagle on the par-4 third and pulled within four with birdies on Nos. 11 and 12.
Korda was only two strokes back after Kupcho bogeyed 13 and 14, but fell three behind with a bogey of her own on 15 and parred the last three.
Kupcho pushed the advantage to four with a 3-foot birdie putt on the 15th, and Korda missed a 12-foot birdie try soon after on 16. Kupcho bogeyed the final two holes, three-putting the par-5 18th.
The first U.S. winner since Brittany Lincicome in 2015, Kupcho opened Thursday with a 66 for a share of the lead. She had a 70 on Friday and shot 64 on Saturday to break the tournament 54-hole record at 16 under. She missed a chance to break the 72-hole mark of 19 under set by Dottie Pepper in 1999.
Kupcho won three years after after passing up a spot in the event to play and win that week in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur. She also won the 2018 NCAA individual title for Wake Forest.
History. 🏆<br><br>Jennifer Kupcho wins the <a href="https://twitter.com/Chevron_Golf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chevron_Golf</a> and is a Major Champion! <a href="https://t.co/T1pzrpHLo5">pic.twitter.com/T1pzrpHLo5</a>—@LPGA
Pia Babnik of Slovenia closed with a 66 to finish third at 11 under.
Tavatanakit, playing alongside Kupcho the last two days, birdied the 18th for a 72 to tie for fourth at 10 under with 2014 winner Lexi Thompson (68), second-round leader Hinako Shibuno (66) and Celine Boutier (67).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?