Canada's Adam Hadwin part of 4-way tie for lead at Valspar Championship after 1st round

Sam Burns prefers to look at what's next instead of what happened, and that was a big part in how he responded for a 7-under 64 and a share of the lead Thursday in the Valspar Championship, his first time as defending champion.

He used the phrase "flush and move on," and that's what he did. Twice after taking bogey, he took aim at the flag on tough par 3s and make short birdie putts. That featured an 8-iron to 2 feet on the par-3 17th and a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole at Innisbrook.

Burns shared the lead with past champion Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., the well-traveled David Lipsky and Jhonattan Vegas, who had a bounce-back of his own variety.

Hadwin, who won the Valspar Championship in 2017, finished with a birdie to cap off a day of remembering why patience is so important to the way he plays. It's all about knowing when to attack for Hadwin, and even a little bad judgment worked in his favour.

WATCH l Hadwin tied for lead after 5 birdies on the back 9:

Canadian Adam Hadwin tied for lead after 1st round at Valspar Championship Duration 1:33 Hadwin's five birdies on the back nine catapulted him into a share of the lead at 7-under in Palm Harbor, Florida. 1:33

He went for a front right pin on No. 6 with a pitching wedge when he says he should have taken a safer approach with a 9-iron and leaving a 15-foot putt. No matter he chipped in for birdie. And on his final hole at No. 9, uphill and over a bunker, he had about the same yardage.

"I immediately went to the 9 in that situation, just get it long past the pin, try not to be too greedy," he said. "And I ended up making birdie."

His strategy is simple: "Keep it out of the water, hit as many greens as possible."

Burns was closing in on the lead set earlier in the day by Vegas when his bunker shot from right of the 16th green came out soft and he missed the 10-foot par. He followed birdie-birdie.

"It's OK to be frustrated," Burns said. "I think it's just what do you do with that frustration? Do you let it carry over to the next shot or do you address it, flush it and move on? I think that's the most important thing."

He felt the same way about his title defense. Burns didn't get caught up in memories of closing with a 68 to win by three shots last year. The Copperhead course, a sturdy test even in the ideal scoring conditions, was among his favorites even before he won.

"The thing about last year is it has nothing to do with this year," Burns said. "So many things are different. There's not much correlation between the two. ... I'll look back forever on that event, it being my first win. Wins don't happen out here often."

Danny Lee was among four players at 65, Justin Thomas was another shot back and Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka led the large group at 67.