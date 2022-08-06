Henderson tied for 9th, 10 shots back of Women's British Open leader Ashleigh Buhai
South African boasts 5-stroke advantage while eyeing 1st major victory
Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday.
Now she must find a way to finish off for her first major victory.
The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major.
Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, giving her a 14-under total of 199.
Five of those birdies came on the first seven holes but perhaps the most impressive was on the par-5 17th, when she chipped in from off the green after hitting her tee shot into the rough.
It was the best round of the week despite the wind picking up to blow stronger gusts than during the first two days.
"To be able to shoot that score in those conditions, you have to be able to pat yourself on the back, so much so that I thought I was 6 under, not 7," Buhai said from Gullane, Scotland. "So, I was 8 under playing the last, which I think I have to look back, is probably one of the best rounds of golf I've ever played."
3 European Tour wins
Hinako Shibuno of Japan (66) and second-round leader In Gee Chun of South Korea (70) were tied for second. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park and Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden were another two shots back.
Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., shot two-under and moved to a tie for ninth place after sitting 17th through Friday's second round.
Buhai has three victories on the European Tour but has never won an LPGA Tour event. But she's never had a five-shot lead going into the final round, either.
She's doing her best not to look too far ahead, though.
"I'm most proud of the way I just stayed focused and calm [today]. That's all I try to control. I wasn't thinking of the outcome," Buhai said.
"I only saw a leaderboard for the first time I think when I was on 12, no, 13. And then I just said to myself, 'OK, that's fine, you're in a good spot. Check back in with yourself now and concentrate on what you're trying to do."'
WATCH | Henderson finishes strong for 2nd major title:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?